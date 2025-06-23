The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials announce victory celebration at Alex Box

BATON ROUGE - After a whirlwind weekend that ended with the Tigers' eighth national baseball title, LSU invited fans to welcome the team home this week!

The Tigers touched down in Baton Rouge just before 2 p.m. on Monday and a National Championship Celebration will be held in Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Dozens of fans greeted the team at Alex Box with cheers and congratulations, something head coach Jay Johnson said couldn't make him more proud.

"You know, I felt like we deserved to be in Omaha. And the longer the tournament went on, it was clear this is the best college baseball team in America this year, and they deserve to be champions," said Johnson, who broke the record for quickest repeat CWS victories for a coach at the same school.

WATCH THE TIGERS RETURN TO ALEX BOX STADIUM:

WATCH THE TIGERS LAND IN BATON ROUGE FROM OMAHA:

WBRZ will provide coverage of the event for anyone unable to make it.

Look forward to welcoming back your championship Tigers!