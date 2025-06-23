Latest Weather Blog
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials announce victory celebration at Alex Box
BATON ROUGE - After a whirlwind weekend that ended with the Tigers' eighth national baseball title, LSU invited fans to welcome the team home this week!
The Tigers touched down in Baton Rouge just before 2 p.m. on Monday and a National Championship Celebration will be held in Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Dozens of fans greeted the team at Alex Box with cheers and congratulations, something head coach Jay Johnson said couldn't make him more proud.
"You know, I felt like we deserved to be in Omaha. And the longer the tournament went on, it was clear this is the best college baseball team in America this year, and they deserve to be champions," said Johnson, who broke the record for quickest repeat CWS victories for a coach at the same school.
WATCH THE TIGERS RETURN TO ALEX BOX STADIUM:
WATCH THE TIGERS LAND IN BATON ROUGE FROM OMAHA:
Trending News
WBRZ will provide coverage of the event for anyone unable to make it.
Look forward to welcoming back your championship Tigers!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep behind the wheel
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE EXCLUSIVE: Couple gets redo reception after caterer allegedly...
-
Community rallies behind injured BRPD motorcycle officer; benefit concert being held at...
-
WATCH- INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep behind the...
-
Pennington researchers targeting childhood obesity as part of larger effort to improve...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration