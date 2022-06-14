The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints offense has leaned heavily on Alvin Kamara both on the ground and out of the backfield.

The dual all back has tallied 68 touchdowns in the past five seasons, but in 2022 the Black and Gold might have to spend some time without be the All Pro, who will be suspended due to an off-field incident in Nevada.

"Those are thoughts that have kind of gone through our minds already, but yet I'm not really focused on the things that I don't control right now. I'm only focused on the things that we we have control over you know, we'll have a plan if anything, you know, comes up," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said.

Still, Kamara was a welcome sight at Saints mini camp Tuesday, maintaining his positive mentality throughout the chaos.

"I think he's in it. I think he's in a good mindset... in a good spot. and I'm excited about, you know, one of the things he can do for us this year," Allen said.

"What has happened happens and I think he's at peace and obviously we all want him to, you know handle that and just move forward," running back Mark Ingram said.

The Saints brought in former Cardinals and Texans running back David Johnson for a tryout Tuesday. Johnson could possibly fill the void if Kamara is suspended.

"David Johnson has been a good player in our league, and we thought he was a guy that you know, we want to at least get a look," Allen said.

Back in 2021, the Black and Gold were 0-4 in games Kamara missed and averaged less than 20 points per contest.