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The Randall family's championship run

8 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, July 25 2017 Jul 25, 2017 July 25, 2017 11:58 AM July 25, 2017 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

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Baton Rouge, LA - Former LSU QB Marcus Randall is now watching his 9-year-old son Cayden become a national champion on the track.

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