60°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Bains Lower Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Bains Lower Elementary.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chili and Salsa Cook-Off coming to Zachary on Saturday, March 9
-
Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals hosts annual convention amid pageant controversy
-
Massive brush fire near Livingston Parish neighborhood burns 200 acres Saturday
-
Baton Rouge rapper's grave destroyed, leaving his mother to ask why
-
Second-annual 225 Festival celebrating capital region culture happening Sunday