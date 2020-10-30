THE LATEST: After Cocodrie landfall, Zeta racing away from Louisiana

After making landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana just after 4pm Wednesday, Zeta continues pulling away from the region. Zeta was the strongest hurricane to strike the U.S. this late in the season since Halloween 1899 in South Carolina. Zeta also set U.S. records as the 11th named storm and 6th hurricane to make landfall this season. Finally, Louisiana has set a new U.S. record with five named storms making landfall in the same state in one season.

#BREAKING: Hurricane Zeta is making landfall near Cocordrie, Louisiana as a category two storm. Nasty couple of hours ahead in extreme, southeast Louisiana , including New Orleans. We still expect minimal consequence to the Baton Rouge area. pic.twitter.com/ASShkCu3DR — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) October 28, 2020

As of 10pm Wednesday, Hurricane Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and a movement to the northeast at 31mph. A much-anticipated cold front will drive the storm away from Louisiana overnight.

THE FORECAST: Weakening Zeta and a cold front will pull through the Baton Rouge area overnight. Temperatures will fall a good 20 degrees as winds turn around to the northwest and daybreak lows will be in the low 50s. A whole new season begins on Thursday, figuratively speaking. A northwest breeze will make for a cool if not chilly afternoon and high temperatures will stop in the upper 60s despite plenty of sunshine. The fall feel will hang around for a while. Lows could dip into the 40s Thursday and Friday night. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. A reinforcing cold front could bring some clouds Sunday and then restore sunshine and maintain below average temperatures well into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Oh, and remember to set clocks back one hour Saturday night!

