The last time this newly elected representative was in the Louisiana Capitol, she was in second grade

BATON ROUGE — There was a familiar feel to the state Capitol when Rep.-elect Chasity Martinez visited for an orientation session on Tuesday, even though it's been nearly three decades since her last visit.

"Second-grade field trip," Martinez told WBRZ when asked about the last time she had visited Louisiana's seat of government. "I remember that trip so well. The details of the building. Just the history.

"Funny story: my mom actually gave me a gift the other night, and it was a charm bracelet that I received on that second-grade field trip from the Capitol," Martinez said.

Martinez, a Democrat from Bayou Sorrell, defeated Republican Brad Daigle of Plaquemine by 24 percentage points in a special election Saturday, prompting national news outlets to contrast her victory with President Donald Trump's carrying the district just 15 months ago.

But Martinez didn't necessarily consider her race a referendum on national politics. A lot of discussions turned on the cost of home and car insurance, she said.

"We are really stuck on local issues. National issues were never brought up," she said. "We talked about those issues that we sit down at dinner at night and discuss with each other. We really just kept it local."

While Trump carried District 60 by 13 percentage points, the state House seat has long been held by Democrats. No Republican has even made a House of Representatives runoff since the Secretary of State's office began keeping electronic records four decades ago.

Still, faring so well after Trump's sweep of the region in 2024 has generated questions from national Democrats.

"How did you do it? How did you do it? I think they’re surprised, but I want this to inspire people," Martinez said. "I truly want this to inspire Democrats, Republicans, Independents, to where it is OK to cross party lines and look at the character of the person and really say, ‘What are those things that unite us and bring us together?' So many people are hurting, and I just want to meet them where they are at. Every situation deserves a conversation."

Martinez said a ceremonial swearing-in will be held at the Capitol when the session opens March 9.

Martinez replaces Chad Brown, who was named commissioner of the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.