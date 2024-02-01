The Krewe of Artemis getting ready to roll for the 23rd year

BATON ROUGE - Friday Night, the Krewe of Artemis will roll through Downtown Baton Rouge. Twenty-two floats will be in the parade, which features more than 30 schools and organizations. The krewe captain and founder Joanne Harvey says it's been amazing to watch the community show up over the last 23 years.

"They now bring out motor homes, which is what I did as a child on Lee Circle ... And go to Endymion on Orleans Avenue and things like that. So it's really neat to have that [be] such an integral part of my childhood. To now, hear people talk about something that I founded. It's truly a humbling experience to be able to give that back to the community," Harvey said.

Although they only ride for one night, a lot of planning and preparation goes into getting ready for the big day. Board member Leigh Davis says they all pitch in to make it happen.

"Really, Joanne and I work 365 days a year pretty much, to make this thing go around without any hiccups. Our year starts in April. That's when we have our annual dinner for our members. Then that kicks off our new year going forward. Then in the summer we have a coronation. Then we start planning to prepare our beads, throws for the year, having the costumes made. Picking out our themes and floats," says Davis.

The parade starts Friday at 7 p.m. on Government Street at St. Philip Street and rolls through downtown.