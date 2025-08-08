THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU running back JT Lindsey surrenders himself to police

BATON ROUGE - LSU running back JT Lindsey surrendered himself to police custody Friday afternoon, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Jail records indicate Lindsey was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is a freshman and a former four-star recruit.

Arrest documents said two people out of Alexandria, Shemell Jacobs and Keldrick Jordan, were suspects in a shooting death in May. Both he and Jordan were residing in Lindsey's apartment at Riverbend Hall, and Jacobs had Lindsey's LSU ID on him.

Investigators also said an associate of Lindsey was told by Lindsey that he knew they were wanted for murder.

Lindsey's attorney, Kris Perret, said Lindsey "is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him," and that he was "unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes, or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment."

"There are no allegations that JT Lindsey was in any way involved in, or in any way connected to the alleged crimes of the arrested individuals," Perret said.

WBRZ captured Lindsey being escorted to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 3:30 p.m.

LSU Athletics and school officials confirmed they are aware of the arrest and didn't have any comment "out of respect for the legal process."