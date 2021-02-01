Latest Weather Blog
The Dufrocq School returns to in-person classes Monday
BATON ROUGE - As capital area schools continue to navigate the pandemic, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System continues to announce a series of related closures and reopenings.
The Dufrocq School, which temporarily shuttered in-person closes and transitioned to virtual learning on Jan. 20, is returning to in-person classes on the first of February.
So, as of Monday, February 1 Dufrocq's doors are reopening to students and instructors.
The school's temporary closure was due to two positive COVID-19 cases on campus as well as a number of employees being under quarantine following the Winter break, for reasons unrelated to Dufrocq.
The school has since been thoroughly cleaned, officials say. As in-person learning resumes, COVID-19 guidelines will continue to be followed to maintain the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff.
Click here for more on The Dufrocq School.
