59°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man gets $20,000 unclaimed property check
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man recently received a more than $20,000 unclaimed property check.
Samuel V. Duffy was given the $20,485.84 check at a Zachary Rotary Club meeting on Thursday.
Trending News
According to the State Treasurer's Office, one in six Louisiana residents has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900. The treasurer's office said there is currently $1.2 billion in unclaimed property throughout Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trader Joe's issues recall after consumers find glass in fried rice products
-
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduces new initiative investing in students
-
Survive, don't drive: Why calling 911 is the critical link in heart...
-
2une In Previews: Hondo Rodeo Festival coming to New Orleans with music,...
-
Family raising money for LSU Tiger Girl injured in car wreck