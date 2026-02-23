Denham Springs man gets $20,000 unclaimed property check

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man recently received a more than $20,000 unclaimed property check.

Samuel V. Duffy was given the $20,485.84 check at a Zachary Rotary Club meeting on Thursday.

According to the State Treasurer's Office, one in six Louisiana residents has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900. The treasurer's office said there is currently $1.2 billion in unclaimed property throughout Louisiana.