70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The countdown to Dancing for Big Buddy: Support your favorite star dancer!

4 hours 4 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, April 14 2023 Apr 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 5:40 AM April 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

One of the most anticipated events of the year, Dancing for Big Buddy is arguably the most entertaining community fundraising event in Baton Rouge. Pairing community leaders and local celebrities with professional dancers to show off their dancing skills, the event packs the LSU PMAC every year to raise funds for Big Buddy.

We are packing the PMAC on April 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m..

WBRZ's own Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat is dancing for the cause this year!

CLICK HERE to see all the star dancers and vote for your favorite.

Trending News

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets to the event.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days