The countdown to Dancing for Big Buddy: Support your favorite star dancer!

One of the most anticipated events of the year, Dancing for Big Buddy is arguably the most entertaining community fundraising event in Baton Rouge. Pairing community leaders and local celebrities with professional dancers to show off their dancing skills, the event packs the LSU PMAC every year to raise funds for Big Buddy.

We are packing the PMAC on April 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m..

WBRZ's own Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat is dancing for the cause this year!

CLICK HERE to see all the star dancers and vote for your favorite.

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets to the event.