The Baton Rouge community participated in a Christmas toy drive at Banks Elementary

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge community hosted a public Christmas Toy giveaway Saturday afternoon at Banks Elementary.

Organizers collected many donations, everything from food to toys to bikes for their second consecutive year of the event.

Residents say they wanted to spread joy and uplift their peers.

"It means a lot to give back to the community. We grew here. We got family that's here. We got kids growing up here. We got loved ones that died here. So we're here representing them as well," a giveaway participant Erika Clark said.

Organizers want to thank everyone who donated and they have plans to do it all again next year.