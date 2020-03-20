'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

Image via FOX

Colton Underwood, ABC's season 23 star of 'The Bachelor,' announced he tested positive for the coronavirus in hopes of encouraging others to stay home.

Underwood posted a video to social media explaining his situation, saying, "I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy I work out regularly, I eat healthy, I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today and they are positive."

This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

The 28-year-old says his symptoms include headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. While doing simple tasks, like walking up the stairs and getting out of bed, Colton says he is easily winded.

Underwood wanted to share the news “not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another.”

The Bachelor star is staying at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph's family home, who was the chosen favorite in the season 23 finale of 'The Bachelor' in March of 2019.

It is unknown at this time if Randolph is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“Unfortunately, we’re all in this together,” he added.