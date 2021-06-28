Texted argument over weapon allegedly led to gunfight that left two men injured

Clifton Williams

BATON ROUGE - According to investigators, an angry exchange via text message led to a gunfight that left two men injured.

An arrest report written by a officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department revealed that 37-year-old Clifton Williams allegedly donned a mask and fired multiple gunshots at an acquaintance.

Police say the incident took place on the morning of Thursday, June 24, around 10:22 a.m., along north Baton Rouge's Beechwood Drive at Byron Street.

In an official arrest report, police say as they were dispatched to the area they were told that more than 20 gunshots had been fired, and when they arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, they discovered, "several .40 Cal. and 9mm spent shell casings in the roadway."

An eyewitness told police they saw the victim standing in his sister's driveway when two armed masked men on foot suddenly approached the victim and began shooting at him.

The eyewitness went on to say the victim responded by brandishing a gun and returning fire at the two men before running away to the back of the house.

The witness added that he saw the victim sustain two gunshots during the violent exchange.

After speaking with this eyewitness, police continued their investigation of the incident and learned that a second person was wounded during the gunfight, and that this person had been taken to a local hospital.

According to their official arrest report, police identified this second wounded individual as Clifton Williams and they said he'd sustained a gunshot injury to one of his legs.

The document goes on to say that Williams spoke with the police, explaining his side of the incident and recounting his perception of the events that led up to the gunfight.

According to the affidavit, Williams claimed he woke up to several text messages from the victim, who was asking Williams about a gun in his possession.

As the texted conversation progressed, the document says, it escalated into an argument.

It was after this virtual exchange that Williams said he went to the victim's home and punched him in the face.

The arrest record said Williams claimed that after throwing the punch, he noticed that the victim was armed and took this as his cue to flee.

Williams reportedly told authorities he ran to a home in the 4900 block of Sycamore Street and called his girlfriend, asking her to pick him up.

However, Williams said, it wasn't his girlfriend who showed up to meet him a short time later.

The affidavit says, "police arrived at the location,' and Williams was taken to the hospital with a police escort.

Towards the conclusion of the document, police say Williams admitted to shooting the victim, and it insinuated that his version of certain events were untrue.

For example, both the victim and the eyewitness confirmed that Williams used a gun to shoot the victim and did not, as Williams claimed, approach the victim and punch him before running away.

Williams was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.





