Texas man killed in crash along I-10 'Devil's Triangle' in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - A man from Texas was killed when he drove his small car into the back of a stopped 18-wheeler Friday.

The wreck happened in a deadly stretch of I-10 in West Baton Rouge around 6:30 Friday evening.

Warren Beemer, 52, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was killed.

Beemer, State Police said, did not stop with traffic on I-10 East before LA 415 — the same stretch of road known as the "Devil's Triangle," where a truck driver was killed in a major crash last week. As he approached a stopped semi, Beemer continued driving and rear-ended the truck.

A picture from the scene shows the vehicle crashed underneath the back of the 18-wheeler.