Denham Springs mailman helps keep Christmas magic alive with letters to Santa

DENHAM SPRINGS - With Christmas just one week away, one mailman in Denham Springs is making sure there’s still time for kids to send their letters straight to Santa Claus.

Jacob Lane is working around the clock at the Denham Springs Post Office, helping ensure children’s Christmas wishes make it all the way to the North Pole and back home again.

Lane says he likely has one of the most important jobs of the holiday season: handling letters addressed to Santa. Through a special post office program that’s been in place for the past ten years, children are able to mail letters to Santa and even receive a response.

“I get it, I mail it to Santa, Santa sends it back and I deliver it back,” Lane said.

This is Lane’s first year working with the program, and he says he’s already handled hundreds of letters from eager kids counting down the days until Christmas. While he doesn’t peek inside the envelopes, he says it’s all part of keeping the magic alive.

“It’s not my job to look at them, it’s really Santa’s job to look at them, so I just hand them off to him,” Lane said.

Lane says the joy doesn’t stop with the children. Parents, he says, often light up just as much while watching their kids write their letters.

“Most of the parents, they see the kids write the letter and it really puts a smile and glow on their face and they really just love seeing the magic being spread,” he said.

The program is only available to families who live in Denham Springs, making it a unique Christmas tradition for the community. Lane says few post offices across the country offer something like it.

“A lot of post offices don’t do this, we’re one of the only post offices in the nation that does it,” he said.

After working at the post office for just a few years, Lane says the letter-to-Santa program has quickly become the most rewarding part of his job.

“It actually feels like we’re making an impact on our community,” he said. “It’s just something to give back to the kids, just keeping the magic alive for Christmas.”

Families who want to participate can still send letters to Santa. Letters should be addressed to Santa and include a return address in the corner. No stamp is needed, since the North Pole doesn’t need them. Children have until before Christmas Eve to mail their letters.