Texas community mourns death of 'trailblazing' Sikh sheriff's deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - A policeman who made history as the first Sikh to become a sheriff's deputy in Texas's Harris County was killed on duty this past Friday.

Sandeep Dhaliwal lost his life when 47-year-old Robert Solis shot and killed him during a traffic stop. Solis has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Deputy Dhaliwal was known as one of Harris County's trailblazers and received permission to wear his turban and beard while on patrol.

The Harris County Sheriff called Deputy Dhaliwal a hero and went on to refer to him as a "respected member of the community."

Over the weekend, a candlelight vigil was held to honor his memory and a funeral is set to take place on Wednesday.