Terrebonne Parish issues mandatory evacuation order

TERREBONNE PARISH - Parish President Gordon Dove issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Terrebonne Parish Friday night as Hurricane Ida moves closer to making landfall.

The evacuation notice goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and a curfew of 6 p.m. will be enforced starting that day.

Evacuees will leave from H.L. Bourgeois High School beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday for transport to a shelter in Monroe. Anyone staying in the shelter will be housed and fed and security will be provided by officers from the Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

If transportation is needed to H.L. Bourgeois, contact the EOC at 873-6357. Special needs evacuees contact the Louisiana Department of Hospitals Triage number at 1-800-228-9409.

No evacuation shelters will be open in Terrebonne Parish.