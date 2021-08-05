Ten killed, 20 injured in Texas van crash

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas - A deadly crash in Texas left ten people dead and injured another 20 individuals Wednesday afternoon in Texas, CNN reports.

According to the news outlet, the tragic incident unfolded when a van crashed on Highway 281 near Encino, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Sgt. Nathan Brandley says there were 30 people inside of a white Ford passenger van that was driving at a high rate of speed. When the van's driver tried to make a right turn, the driver "veered off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole and stop sign."

The driver and nine of the passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene, the department said.

At least some of the people in the van were believed to be undocumented immigrants, Brandley and Brooks County Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez told reporters.

The crash remains under investigation, officials say.