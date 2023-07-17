87°
Latest Weather Blog
Temporary bridge being built across City Park Lake
BATON ROUGE - A temporary bridge will be constructed over City Park Lake, near Dalrymple Drive, as part of the I_10 overhaul taking place in the metro area.
The work begins this week, on the north side of City Park Lake, to allow for the permanent widening of the bridge for westbound traffic.
DOTD said it did not anticipate a significant impact on traffic for now, but drivers will notice crane activity along the westbound side of the existing bridge for the next few months.
Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 Interchange to Acadian Thruway. For more information about the I10 project, go to I10br.com.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roads buckling due to heat more common this year, DOTD says
-
St. George organizers will appeal to La. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort...
-
Fire at Dow burned for 32 hours after explosion
-
LSU Tigers open up talk at SEC Media Days
-
Dash cam catches terrifying moment when tree fell through powerline, onto vehicle...