Teens sentenced to 20 years for deadly carjacking of New Orleans woman

NEW ORLEANS - Three out of four teenagers involved in a brutal carjacking that left a woman dead in March of 2022 have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, a jury decided Monday.

Linda Frickey, 73, died after she was carjacked by a group of four teenagers. She was thrown from her vehicle but her arm was caught in the car door and she was dragged to death when the group sped off.

It was decided in April of 2022 that they would be tried as adults.

Monday, three of the four teenagers—Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis—were sentenced to 20 years in prison. They pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter, according to WWL-TV.

The fourth teenager, John Honore, is still facing a second-degree murder charge.