Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Baker

2 hours 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2024 Nov 9, 2024 November 09, 2024 7:24 PM November 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - A teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting in Baker. 

Officials said the victim was shot along Florida Avenue, which is off of Main Street. Chief Carl Dunn said two juveniles, who are friends, were in a bedroom with a gun. It's unclear if the gun was fired or if it accidentally went off, but one teenager was shot and the other was taken in for questioning. 

Chief Dunn said officers are in the early stages of investigation and will have more information as they continue to work.

