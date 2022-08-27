Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning

85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, August 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. 

Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken to a hospital by an adult before paramedics arrived. Another juvenile was detained after the incident and was said to be 15 years old. 

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson could not provide any other information related to the shooting as of Friday afternoon.

