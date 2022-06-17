Latest Weather Blog
Teenage killer takes plea deal after woman was gunned down in her driveway
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 15 years old when he shot and killed a woman during an attempted break-in at the victim's home has taken a plea deal that will send him to state prison.
Xavier Cade, originally arrested as a juvenile, was facing a potential life sentence for murder after prosecutors chose to charge him as an adult. However, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday that Cade pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, landing him a sentence of 25 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 18 years.
Cade, now 17 years old, was arrested in December 2019 for the killing of Angela Haymon, 74. Officials said Haymon was killed in her own driveway when she found Cade and his brother trying to break into her home.
Cade was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Haymon's husband and spent time in the hospital before he was booked for the killing.
But that wasn't the end of the troubles for Cade, who's been at the center of numerous WBRZ Investigative Unit reports.
Trending News
In 2021, while awaiting trial in Haymon's killing, Cade tried to buy a gun—using counterfeit money—after his ankle monitor stopped working. Cade was also among a handful of teens who escaped the East Baton Rouge juvenile detention center during a jailbreak last year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says
-
Lightning strikes electrical equipment near Corporate Boulevard, leaving thousands without power
-
'It's in deplorable shape': LSU leadership looking into building new library with...
-
Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense
-
Creek washout meant to be repaired last year now affecting residents' yards
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer