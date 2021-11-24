Teenage girl dead after feud leads to shootout in neighborhood near Glen Oaks High

BATON ROUGE - Chaos ensued in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Friday afternoon after a drive-by shooting turned into a gun battle between two feuding groups, leaving one person dead.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday that a mother, her adult son and teenage daughter drove to a home on Avocado Drive around 3 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the adult son, Tremayne Lindsey, got out of the car and started shooting. A relative of a resident grabbed a gun and shot back at Lindsey.

Deputies reported that all three people who arrived in the car were shot.

A 16-year-old girl, Tremiyah Lindsey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to a hospital, but she is expected to survive.

Tremayne Lindsey was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. He will face five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property upon his release from the hospital.