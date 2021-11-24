Latest Weather Blog
Teenage girl dead after feud leads to shootout in neighborhood near Glen Oaks High
BATON ROUGE - Chaos ensued in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Friday afternoon after a drive-by shooting turned into a gun battle between two feuding groups, leaving one person dead.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday that a mother, her adult son and teenage daughter drove to a home on Avocado Drive around 3 p.m. Friday.
Deputies said the adult son, Tremayne Lindsey, got out of the car and started shooting. A relative of a resident grabbed a gun and shot back at Lindsey.
Deputies reported that all three people who arrived in the car were shot.
A 16-year-old girl, Tremiyah Lindsey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to a hospital, but she is expected to survive.
Tremayne Lindsey was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. He will face five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property upon his release from the hospital.
