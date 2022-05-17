92°
Teen who tried to break up fight dies in hospital; alleged attacker facing upgraded charges
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old who was brutally beaten when he tried to intervene in a fight has died after spending a week hospitalized.
The coroner's office said Hayes Sellers passed away Sunday, a week after he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. His death was ruled a homicide as a result of blunt-force injuries to his head.
Police said Sellers was beaten around 2 a.m. May 8 as he tried to "deescalate" a fight that had broken out in a parking lot along Nebraska Street.
The alleged attacker, 20-year-old Edmond Revelle, was booked last week for second-degree battery. Police said Tuesday they expect to upgrade his charges.
