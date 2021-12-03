Teen reportedly shot, injured in Glen Oaks area Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was reportedly shot Thursday night in the Glen Oaks area, Baton Rouge officials say.

The shooting reportedly occurred near Silverleaf Avenue and Myrtlewood Drive, and left the teenager injured.

Officials say the youth was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The teen's condition is currently unknown.

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce and WBRZ has reached out to authorities for additional information.