Teen plotted to kill Joe Biden, federal prosecutors say

Photo: ABC News

KANNAPOLIS, NC - Court records reveal a 19-year-old caught with a cache of guns and explosives may have been plotting to kill former Vice President Joe Biden when he was arrested in May.

New court documents obtained by ABC News show Alexander Treisman was arrested in North Carolina after employees at a bank reported his abandoned white van.

Inside the vehicle authorities found several weapons and contraband, including an AR-15-style rifle, ammunition and explosive materials. Court filings say they also found more than $500,000 and "drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings."

Treisman was arrested and an investigation revealed he had an interest in terrorist attacks and mass shootings and had traveled around the country purchasing weapons in various states.

Oh his devices, investigators found that Treisman had also shared a meme with the caption "should I kill joe biden?" along with a timeline of internet searches including Biden's home address, state gun laws, and night vision goggles.

It was also learned that he had traveled to a Wendy's restaurant within four miles of Biden's home and "wrote a checklist note ending with 'execute.'"

Additionally, the FBI uncovered "a total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content ... in addition to 637 videos and images of child pornography containing sadism and/or masochism content."

Records indicate Treisman has no previous criminal history and that his attorney told the FBI he was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at age 12, though he denied having any mental health conditions in his initial interview with law enforcement.

It was not not immediately clear why Treisman has not yet been charged with additional federal crimes other than possession of child pornography.