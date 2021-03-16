Teen killed in overnight shooting off N Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was killed in a Monday (March 15) night shooting, according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police issued a Tuesday morning press release regarding the incident, stating that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Jeremiah Lowery.

Lowery was shot by an unknown suspect on Dalton Street near the N Acadian Thruway around 7:34 p.m. Monday night, police say.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital by personal vehicle where he died from his injuries, authorities explained in the release. Officials say that the driver and other passenger in the vehicle were uninjured.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).