Teen killed in overnight crash in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE - An 18-year-old died after his vehicle went off-road and struck a culvert early Sunday morning.
Louisiana State Police said Gaige Talbot was driving north on LA 308 near LA 1010 around 3 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the highway. Talbot suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said Talbot was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation.
