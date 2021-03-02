Teen killed in deadly police chase; Driver fleeing cops charged with homicide

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in an officer-involved crash in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning.

Officers were in pursuit of three suspects involved in an armed robbery of a vehicle.

A police release states that Nicholas Paul and Shabastin Paul carjacked a 2004 Honda Accord in the 3400 block of Elm Drive around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects were traveling southbound in the stolen vehicle, when, at the same time, an officer was responding to the chase on Evangeline Street.

At the intersection of the two streets, the officer's vehicle t-boned the suspect's car.

The rear passenger in the stolen car died at the scene. The Pauls were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The BRPD Officer was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Nicholas Paul and Shabastin Paul were both booked on various robbery charges. Nicholas Paul, 20, was also charged with negligent homicide.

Jerrold Sherbin, 17, was killed in the crash.