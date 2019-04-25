71°
Teen from Livingston Parish makes American Idol's 'Top 10'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - A Livingston teen is living out his dream by competing in a national singing competition... again.
Last year, 18-year-old Laine Hardy of French Settlement competed on "American Idol." He made it to the Hollywood rounds but was eliminated in the "final judgment."
This season, Hardy wasn't even going to audition, but played guitar for his friend who was entering the competition. The judges convinced Hardy to sing again, and gave him a ticket to Hollywood.
Monday night, he made it to the "Top 10." You can check out his performance below.
You can watch the next episode this Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.
