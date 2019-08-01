74°
Teen arrested, charged after seven guns stolen during burglary

15 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 5:21 AM August 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old suspect after multiple guns were stolen from an Ascension Parish home.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Unit began an investigation after a May residential burglary. Seven guns were stolen along with other valuable items. Officials say the suspect also caused some damage to the residence.

During the investigation, Michael Teadt. Jr. of Morgan City was identified as a suspect. 

As the investigation continued, authorities learned Teadt was staying in Amarillo, Texas. He was located, along with a female juvenile.

Teadt was arrested and charged with seven counts of theft of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, felony theft, and damage to property. He bond was set at $100,000.

