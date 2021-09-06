86°
Teen & adult from Louisiana die at Destin beach less than a week apart

Monday, September 06 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
DESTIN, Fla. - A Louisiana man visiting Florida was killed over the weekend after a group of swimmers was swept up in violent waters, just days after a teen from Louisiana died at the same popular vacation spot.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 58-year-old man died Saturday after he was caught in a rip current at Henderson Beach and was unable to make it back to shore. He was pulled from the water around 6:15 p.m. and rushed to a local emergency room, but he was later pronounced dead. 

The victim has not been publicly identified as of Monday morning.

The sheriff said another victim from Louisiana, a 14-year-old boy, was found dead Thursday at nearby Miramar Beach after he went missing in the water a day earlier.

