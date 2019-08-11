Ted Jones, veteran lobbyist, is dead

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- Ted Jones, a trailblazer and veteran lobbyist for Louisiana died last night.

According to the Advocate, since the 1950s Jones played a huge role in Louisiana politics.

The 85-year-old began playing as an opening act for Earl Long during the 1948 governor’s race, which Long won. Jones spent 50 years playing guitar in a band that performed with Jimmie Davis. He was a member of the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame and served as its board chairman.

Jones was apart of the small group of advisers that helped John Bel Edwards run first in the 2015 gubernatorial primary before winning the runoff election.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Jones's death it read the following:

“Today we lost a legend in Ted Jones, a fixture in Louisiana politics who launched his career from the stage of the Louisiana Hayride and then for more than six decades walked the halls of the State Capitol, worked in the Congress and led the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians as it brought the spirit of Mardi Gras to Washington, D.C.

Over the course of his career, he served as a confidant and adviser to senators, congressmen and governors, myself included. I will forever be grateful to Ted for his counsel and confidence and his love and vision for Louisiana. "