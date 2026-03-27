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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound near Lobdell Highway reopens after crash involving truck, flatbed trailer

3 hours 8 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 6:29 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — I-10 westbound was closed Friday morning after a crash involving a truck and a flatbed trailer. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash just west of Lobdell Highway happened around 5:19 a.m. By 6:20 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway reopened. 

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The crash blocked both westbound lanes of travel while deputies responded to the scene. 

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