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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound near Lobdell Highway reopens after crash involving truck, flatbed trailer
PORT ALLEN — I-10 westbound was closed Friday morning after a crash involving a truck and a flatbed trailer.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash just west of Lobdell Highway happened around 5:19 a.m. By 6:20 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway reopened.
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The crash blocked both westbound lanes of travel while deputies responded to the scene.
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