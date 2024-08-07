84°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
POINTE COUPEE IS BACK TO SCHOOL THIS MORNING, WHICH MEANS SCHOOL ZONE HOURS ARE IN EFFECT
Trending News
7 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-10 EB at Butte La Rose
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man previously accused of violent sexual assault arrested again after another victim...
-
Central Community School System to implement employee pay raises ahead of new...
-
'A violation of the Constitution:' Family of RBG denounces late judge's portrayed...
-
Coyote sightings in residential areas, neighbors are concerned
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Justices kick Baton Rouge judge off bench amid worries of...