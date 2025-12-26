63°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Fire crew extinguishes electrical fire
ERWINVILLE - A West Baton Rouge Fire crew extinguished an electrical fire at an Erwinville gas station Thursday evening.
WBR Fire said Juneau's Cajun Meats was closed when the fire was reported.
Trending News
Firefighters found smoke in the building and determined it was an electrical fire, which was quickly extinguished.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
Sports Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week