TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

3 hours 28 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2024 Mar 6, 2024 March 06, 2024 7:20 AM March 06, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:38 a.m.: Breakdown leaving shoulder blocked I-10 WB at Perkins Rd

-

7:27 a.m.: Left lane blocked on I-10 at Washington causing standstill traffic and backups past the MSRB

-

7:20 a.m.: Crash with right lane blocked on I-110 SB at Plank Rd **CLEARED**

