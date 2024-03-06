72°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
7:38 a.m.: Breakdown leaving shoulder blocked I-10 WB at Perkins Rd
7:27 a.m.: Left lane blocked on I-10 at Washington causing standstill traffic and backups past the MSRB
7:20 a.m.: Crash with right lane blocked on I-110 SB at Plank Rd **CLEARED**
