Deputies looking for thieves who stole $90K worth of copper wire from Entergy facility

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Police in Hammond are searching for thieves who stole $90,000 worth of copper wire from an Entergy facility. 

Hammond officers said the thieves cut through a chain-link fence of the storage facility and then took off with "large amounts of spooled copper wire" early Sunday morning. 

Anyone with information about the thieves can call (985) 277-5740. 

