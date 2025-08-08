89°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic blocked on Mississippi River Bridge after crash
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic are blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge after a crash.
The crash happened near the Nicholson Drive exit of I-10 on the bridge and has left the two left lanes blocked. EMS said they are responding to the crash.
Traffic is approaching La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...
-
WATCH: Baker house burns to the ground, leaves man with burns all...
-
Livingston Parish celebrates first day of 2025-26 school year
-
2une In Previews: Local 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Interview with the Vampire' child stars...
-
2 Your Town Zachary: Upgrades coming to health infrastructure with new Lane...