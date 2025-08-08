TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic blocked on Mississippi River Bridge after crash

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic are blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge after a crash.

The crash happened near the Nicholson Drive exit of I-10 on the bridge and has left the two left lanes blocked. EMS said they are responding to the crash.

Traffic is approaching La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.