TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic blocked on Mississippi River Bridge after crash

1 hour 3 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic are blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge after a crash. 

The crash happened near the Nicholson Drive exit of I-10 on the bridge and has left the two left lanes blocked. EMS said they are responding to the crash.

Traffic is approaching La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

