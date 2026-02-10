TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog.

5:30a: I 10 EB closed due to Vehicle Fire in Butte La Rose between LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 and Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127, stopped traffic back to LA-347/Cecilia/Henderson/Exit 115

8a: Accident in Baton Rouge on W Lakeshore Dr at Stadium Dr

8a: One lane blocked due to accident in Highland-Perkins on Perkins NB at Metairie Drive