TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog.
5:30a: I 10 EB closed due to Vehicle Fire in Butte La Rose between LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 and Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127, stopped traffic back to LA-347/Cecilia/Henderson/Exit 115
8a: Accident in Baton Rouge on W Lakeshore Dr at Stadium Dr
8a: One lane blocked due to accident in Highland-Perkins on Perkins NB at Metairie Drive
Republican candidate shakeup leaves 5 in race for 5th Congressional District
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office presents inaugural agency report under Sheriff Gerald Sticker
Three arrested during traffic stop in Assumption Parish, several guns seized according...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound closed following vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay
Two adults, one child lose belongings in Denham Springs house fire
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$