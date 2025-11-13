TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5a: Accident; I-12 at Essen Lane

5a: Accident; Cloverdale Ave at Hood Ave; CLEARED

6a: Accident in Jefferson on Jeff Hwy at Stumberg Ln

6:10a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Old Hammond Hwy