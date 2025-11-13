54°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5a: Accident; I-12 at Essen Lane
5a: Accident; Cloverdale Ave at Hood Ave; CLEARED
6a: Accident in Jefferson on Jeff Hwy at Stumberg Ln
6:10a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Old Hammond Hwy
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
Millage tax increase among two propositions in Livingston Parish on Saturday's ballot
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy