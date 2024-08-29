81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8 a.m.: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. I-110 NB between Harding Blvd
7:15 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked- I 10 EB before Ramah
