TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

8 a.m.: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. I-110 NB between Harding Blvd

-

7:15 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked- I 10 EB before Ramah