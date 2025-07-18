88°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Officials working overturned vehicle on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway
PORT ALLEN - A vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway and the left lane is closed in both directions, officials said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:48 p.m. that the overturned vehicle is in the center median.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
