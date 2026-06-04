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Candlelight vigil to be held for LSU student killed in crash on her way home to Dallas
BATON ROUGE — A candlelight vigil honoring an LSU student who died in a crash will be held outside Main Event in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening.
Courtney Hodge, 19, was killed in a car crash in Opelousas while on her way back home to Dallas. Hodge had just completed her freshman year at LSU.
The vigil will begin at 6:19 p.m. near the fountain in front of Main Event. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, Hodge's favorite color.
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Hodge's mother thanked her daughter's employers for organizing the vigil and keeping in contact with the family.
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