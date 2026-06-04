Candlelight vigil to be held for LSU student killed in crash on her way home to Dallas

BATON ROUGE — A candlelight vigil honoring an LSU student who died in a crash will be held outside Main Event in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening.

Courtney Hodge, 19, was killed in a car crash in Opelousas while on her way back home to Dallas. Hodge had just completed her freshman year at LSU.

The vigil will begin at 6:19 p.m. near the fountain in front of Main Event. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, Hodge's favorite color.

Hodge's mother thanked her daughter's employers for organizing the vigil and keeping in contact with the family.