51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

4 hours 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2025 Feb 24, 2025 February 24, 2025 5:09 AM February 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

6:21 a.m.: Accident on Florida Blvd WB at Harvey Dr

6:22 a.m.: Accident With Injury on Winbourne Ave at N Acadian Trwy E

7:50 a.m.: Center lane blocked on I-10 eastbound at Perkins 

7:50 a.m.: Wreck on I-110 SB @ N. 22nd 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days