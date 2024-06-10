84°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
6:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 westbound at Siegen with right lane blocked
-
Trending News
5:10 a.m.: Breakdown on I-12 at Essen westbound with right lane blocked **ALL CLEAR**
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History
-
Mothers who have lost children to violence join together at community meeting...
-
U.S.S KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June
-
Residents gather in Downtown Baton Rouge for Flag Week festivities
-
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden