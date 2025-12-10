69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West reopened after wreck on Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge

4 hours 17 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 12:16 PM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE — All lanes were reopened Wednesday afternoon after a wreck shut down I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge for hours. 

According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic maps, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. As of around 11:20 a.m., traffic was backed up for six miles. 

The interstate was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Trending News

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days