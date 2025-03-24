69°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed in Henderson

2 hours 49 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

I-10 West at mile marker 108 is closed due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 4 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

